Honda says Brexit delay must be purposeful and long enough to give stability

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda said any delay to Brexit must be “purposeful” and long enough to give business stability, after British lawmakers voted to seek a delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“We are now looking to the government to deliver a clear, legally certain, path forward to avoid no deal and to reach an agreement with the EU that delivers the conditions that support the continued competitiveness of our European operations,” said a spokesman.

“Any extension of Article 50 must be purposeful and long enough to give business stability.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Giles Elgood)