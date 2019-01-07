Market News
January 7, 2019

UK junior minister: I hope May's Brexit deal is approved

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The British government very much hopes that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is approved next week, a junior Brexit minister said on Monday.

“We’ve got a week. I’m very hopeful the deal will be voted through next week,” junior Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng told BBC radio.

“It’s an evolving situation, I think we will get to the point where we could, we will, I hope, win the vote.”

He said: “If we don’t get the deal through then it opens possibility of greater uncertainty and more chaos.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

