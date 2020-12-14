UK hopeful for EU trade deal, gaps still remain, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks out to meet with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain continues to be hopeful that it can secure a trade agreement with the European Union but there are still gaps on key issues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We remain hopeful of reaching an agreement ... No deal is a possible outcome ... But we’ve been clear that we will continue to work to reach a free trade agreement,” the spokesman told reporters, repeating that fisheries and fair competition guarantees were areas where gaps between positions remain.