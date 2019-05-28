UK needs a new Brexit deal and new negotiating team, Jeremy Hunt says

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom needs a new EU divorce deal and a new negotiating team including Brexit supporters in the Conservative Party and members of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday.
Hunt said the draft withdrawal deal agreed by Prime Minister Theresa May with the EU in November needs to be renegotiated, adding that the Irish backstop could be changed.
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing Guy Faulconbridge