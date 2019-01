LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brexit might not happen if Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal is voted down by the British parliament next week, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.

Hunt said that if May’s deal was defeated then there was a real chance of “Brexit paralysis” that could lead to Britain’s planned exit being stopped.

He said the British parliament was committed to stopping a no-deal Brexit. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)