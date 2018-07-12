FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 7:06 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

UK foreign minister says expects fierce debate over Brexit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday he expects a lively debate in parliament around the government’s soon-to-be-published Brexit policy, but that it offers a basis for talks to move forward in Brussels.

“You’re going to have very, very lively debates in a situation like this. This is one of the biggest decisions that we have taken as a country in our political lifetimes so there’s going to be a pretty fierce discussion but the prime minister has found a way forward,” Hunt told reporters at a NATO summit in Brussels. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Alistair Smout)

