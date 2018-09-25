FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Huge amount of work on aviation needed in no-deal Brexit scenario - IATA

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Global airline industry association IATA warned on Tuesday that the British government’s papers on a no-deal Brexit exposed the “extreme seriousness” of what is at stake.

“The UK government’s papers on the air transport implications of a ‘no deal’ departure from the EU clearly exposes the extreme seriousness of what is at stake and underscores the huge amount of work that would be required to maintain vital air links,” IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

“While we still hope for a comprehensive EU-UK deal, an assumption that ‘it will be all right on the night’ is far too risky to accept,” he said.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Maria Sheahan

