ICE Europe gets approval to serve EU clients under no-deal Brexit

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange said on Monday that its European derivatives clearing platform has been given clearance to continue to serve European Union clients even if Britain leaves the bloc without a formal deal at the end of March.

London-based ICE Clear Europe, which clears around 4 million derivative contracts a day, said it had been recognised by EU rulemakers as a ‘third-country central counterparty’ under the region’s European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)