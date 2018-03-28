FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

"Sustainable migration" target is challenging to meet, says UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Wednesday that reducing net migration to sustainable levels was a difficult target, but one that the government would be better equipped to meet after it leaves the European Union.

“It is a challenging target,” Rudd told a parliamentary committee. She declined, when asked, to repeat the government’s longstanding target to bring net migration below 100,000, saying instead her aim was to reduce it to sustainable levels.

“There are many ways of reducing immigration ... and there are going to be more ways of doing it once we leave the European Union.” (Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout; editing by Andrew MacAskill)

