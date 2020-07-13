FACTBOX-Britain's new immigration system: How many points do you need?

Factbox
    LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain has added further detail
to its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, first
announced in February, including new provisions for health
workers and graduates.
    Here is how the points-based system will work:
    
    SKILLED WORKERS
    EU and non-EU workers will be assessed by the same system to
determine whether they can enter the country to work. There will
be no cap on the number of people who can qualify under the
scheme.
    The system allows workers whose salary is below a determined
'going rate' (1) for their occupation, or a general 25,600 pound
($33,310) minimum, to still qualify for entry if they have
advanced qualifications in their field, or want to work in an
industry where there is a shortage of workers.
    
    Applicants must:
    1. Have a job offer from an approved sponsor
    2. Have a job that is deemed to be sufficiently skilled
    3. Speak English
    
    In addition, applicants must earn enough points through
three additional criteria:
    1. Education level
    2. How their salary compares with the going rate for the
field in which they wish to work
    3. Whether there is a shortage of workers in their field
    
    To qualify for entry, an applicant must score 70 points or
more. Points are allocated as below:     
                                          Points
 MANDATORY                                
 Offer of job by approved sponsor         20
 Job at appropriate skill level           20
 Speaks English at required level         10
 SALARY                                   
 Above going rate (1) for occupation, or  20
 over £25,600 (2) (whichever is higher)   
 Up to 10% below going rate, or up to     10
 10% below £25,600 (whichever is higher)  
 10-20% below going rate, or 10-20%       0
 below £25,600 (whichever is higher)      
 OTHER                                    
 Job in a shortage occupation (3)         20
 Education qualification: PhD in subject  10
 relevant to the job                      
 Education qualification: PhD in a STEM   20
 (4) subject relevant to the job          
 Applicant is classed as a 'new entrant'  20
 to the labour market (3)                 
    The government said in a policy paper that further criteria
could be added as the system develops, such as age or
experience. 
    
    ADDITIONAL VISA ROUTES
    Additional visa schemes have also been announced, including:
    - A Health and Care Visa for key health professionals,
providing faster and cheaper processing.
    - From summer 2021, international students completing
undergraduate or master's degrees will be able to stay in
Britain for two years. Those completing a PhD will be able to
stay for three years.
    
    NOTES     
    (1) The 'going rate' is an occupation-specific salary
threshold. The government's Migration Advisory Committee has
recommended this is set at the 25th percentile of the full-time
annual earnings distribution for that occupation. Some
industries will use different measures.
    (2) £25,600 is the general salary threshold
    (3) Shortage occupations and new entrant criteria will be
determined by the Migration Advisory Committee.
    (4) Science, technology, engineering and mathematics

