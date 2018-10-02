UK will bring in salary threshold for skilled workers' visas- minister

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain will bring in a salary threshold for highly skilled workers’ visas as part of its post-Brexit immigration system, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said that the new British system would prioritise high-skilled workers and treat European Union citizens as the same as those from elsewhere after Britain leaves the bloc next March.

“There will be a salary threshold for high skilled workers, I can’t tell you what it is today because we haven’t decided and we will be setting it out - it needs a bit more work - we will be setting it out in the white paper shortly in the autumn,” Javid told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference.

He said Britain would be introducing an electronic travel authority, comparing it to similar schemes used in the United States. The pre-authorisation system would apply to all travellers, he said. (Reporting by William James; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)