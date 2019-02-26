UK finance will be ready for any type of Brexit - minister

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial services sector will continue to function properly whatever form Brexit takes, junior finance minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday.

“We are very focused at the Treasury for preparing for any outcome,” Jenrick told the annual conference of insurance trade body ABI.

Britain is putting EU law onto its statute books.

“This will ensure that whatever the outcome of the exit from the European Union, we have a functioninng financial services regime,” Jenrick said.

Britain is due to leave the EU next month, but has not yet agreed a divorce settlement with the bloc. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn)