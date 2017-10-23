FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says our democracy is secure after suggestion of foreign meddling in Brexit
October 23, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in 2 days

UK says our democracy is secure after suggestion of foreign meddling in Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British democracy is one of the most secure in the world and will remain so, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday in response to a question about suggestions that there may have been foreign interference in the Brexit referendum.

Opposition lawmaker Ben Bradshaw last week urged the government to look into reports by an advocacy group suggesting that the origin of some Brexit campaign funds was unclear.

Bradshaw said in parliament the issue should be investigated “given the widespread concern over foreign and particularly Russian interference in Western democracies”. (Reporting by William James and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
