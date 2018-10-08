FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financials
October 8, 2018 / 1:12 PM / in 2 hours

'New certainty' fund managers can remain in Britain after Brexit -Investment Assoc

1 Min Read

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British portfolio managers can be more confident of being able to continue to run EU funds from Britain after Brexit because of greater clarity recently provided by European regulator ESMA, the head of Britain’s Investment Assocation (IA) said on Monday.

The threat facing British fund managers of having to relocate to the European Union to continue to manage EU investment funds once Britain leaves the bloc has receded, Chris Cummings, Chief Executive of the IA told Reuters.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Huw Jones and Louise Heavens

