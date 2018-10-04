Ireland processing over 100 Brexit-related applications from finance firms -cenbank

DUBLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Central Bank has seen a surge in financial services firms seeking to set up or extend their operations in Ireland as a result of Brexit and is processing over 100 applications, its governor Philip Lane said on Thursday.

Ireland last year said it had received over 100 enquiries from London-based companies examining moves but the central bank’s update suggested firms are triggering plans on how to serve their customers once Britain leaves the European Union.

“The potential activities range from: banks; investment firms; trading venues; electronic money institutions; commercial insurance; and retail insurance,” Lane told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)