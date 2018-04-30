FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

EU's Barnier says confident of deal to avoid hard Irish border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUNDALK, Ireland, April 30 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday that he is confident Brussels and London can agree on the right solution for avoiding the return of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“I am confident that together with unity of the EU27 and a constructive attitude on both sides, we will be able to agree the right solution for avoiding a hard border and maintaining north-south co-operation with all its diversity,” Michel Barnier said in a speech at the Irish border town of Dundalk.

“Agreement on the orderly withdrawal, including a backstop (agreement on the border) for Ireland, will pave the way for constructive negotiations for a broad partnership for the future.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Alison Williams)

