Ireland calls for UK to give way on Brexit backstop - FT says

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ireland has called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to give way in a crucial Brexit dispute over the Irish border, saying that Dublin’s only objective is to maintain the status quo on the frontier, the Financial Times reported.

Simon Coveney, deputy prime minister, called for “a bit of good faith and trust” in the talks.

“We need to get into the nuts and bolts of how this backstop can work and how the concerns that people have can be accommodated,” Coveney told the Financial Times on Thursday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young)