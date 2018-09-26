Irish economy would still grow in 2019 in event of no-deal Brexit -finance minister

DUBLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - If Britain exits the European Union without a deal next March it would cause a “very significant shock,” but the Irish economy would still post annual growth in 2019, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

“The figures that I have indicated to date is that a Brexit shock in the form of either a very hard or a disorderly Brexit is equivalent to between 3/4 of a (percentage) point to a full point of national income growth” in one year and between 3 and 3.5 percentage points of growth over several years, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)