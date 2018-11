LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Ireland’s sovereign debt rose on Monday to the highest since June 2017, as worries over the fallout of a messy Brexit on the country’s economy rattled markets.

Ireland’s 5-year CDS added one basis point (bps) from Friday’s close to 40 bps, data from IHS Markit showed.

Brexit woes also hit Irish government bond yields with spreads over Germany near their widest level since late May . (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)