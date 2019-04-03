Brexit: Ireland says will support UK request for short extension

DUBLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Ireland plans to support a British request for a short further delay to its European Union exit at a Brussels summit next week, and it is very unlikely Britain will crash out with no deal on April 12, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

“They will look for a short extension next week, and I think Ireland will support that,” Coveney told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

“It is very unlikely that there will be any crash out at the end of next week with the prime minister looking for an extension with a plan to go with that,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)