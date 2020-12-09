Failure in EU-UK talks a 'distinct possibility' - Irish Foreign Minister

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, speaks to the media after a European general affairs ministers council, in Brussels, Belgium September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday warned that failure in trade talks with Britain was a “distinct possibility” that the European Union needed to prepare for.

“I think it’s important to say... don’t get your hopes too high here,” Coveney told Ireland’s Newstalk radio.

“This is something that can be resolved with the right approach from both sides this evening. But the inability to resolve it to date means failure is a distinct possibility,” Coveney said.