Ireland says it needs significantly more clarity from UK on Brexit border

DUBLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ireland will need “significantly more clarity” from the British government on the future of the Northern Ireland border before it will allow Brexit talks to move onto the next phase, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told parliament on Thursday.

The EU has named the Northern Ireland border as one of three issues on which “sufficient progress” must be made in order to allow progress to talks on a future trade agreement with Britain after it leaves the bloc in 2019.

“Hopefully we will make progress that will allow us to move onto Phase 2 in the middle of December,” Coveney said. “If it is not possible to do that, so be it.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by William Maclean)