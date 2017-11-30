FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland says it needs significantly more clarity from UK on Brexit border
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Sanctions hurt ties between Putin and some Russian oligarchs
Russia
Sanctions hurt ties between Putin and some Russian oligarchs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland says it needs significantly more clarity from UK on Brexit border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ireland will need “significantly more clarity” from the British government on the future of the Northern Ireland border before it will allow Brexit talks to move onto the next phase, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told parliament on Thursday.

The EU has named the Northern Ireland border as one of three issues on which “sufficient progress” must be made in order to allow progress to talks on a future trade agreement with Britain after it leaves the bloc in 2019.

“Hopefully we will make progress that will allow us to move onto Phase 2 in the middle of December,” Coveney said. “If it is not possible to do that, so be it.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.