FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DUP says leader speaks to UK PM but no plans to fly to London
Sections
Featured
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Politics
House tax positions begin to emerge ahead of Senate talks
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Technology
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 11:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DUP says leader speaks to UK PM but no plans to fly to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster spoke to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday but she has no plans to fly to London for talks, a party spokesman said.

Foster, whose party props up May’s government, on Monday effectively vetoed the text of a deal between Britain and the European Union on the future of Northern Ireland’s border, blocking UK progress to the next stage of Brexit talks.

The phone call lasted around 15 minutes, but Foster has no plans to travel to London for Brexit talks, the spokesman said.

“There is still work to be done in London before she would go over,” he said.

Reporting by Ian Graham; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.