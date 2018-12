LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Leaked British government papers indicate Ireland could face food shortages and a 7 percent drop in gross domestic product if the United Kingdom leaves the European without a deal, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on March 29 yet Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to get her Brexit deal approved by the British parliament. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young)