Irish finance minister says Brexit border text must be retained
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 10:47 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Irish finance minister says Brexit border text must be retained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The text agreed on Monday between British and EU negotiators on the future of Northern Ireland’s border must be retained, Ireland’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“The text that we have negotiated with the European Union must be retained,” Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE. “I believe agreement can be reached on this.”

A tentative deal on the border, which is required for Britain to move to the next phase of Brexit talks, was agreed on Monday with Dublin’s blessing. But it was later rejected by Northern Irish party DUP, which says it cannot allow any divergence in regulation between Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

