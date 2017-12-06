Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP says will not be rushed on Brexit border text

DUBLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster has said she would “not be rushed” on agreeing the text of a deal between Britain and the European Union on the future of the region’s border, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, published on Wednesday, Foster said she would not be rushed as it was more important to get the text right.

Foster, whose party props up the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May, on Monday said she would not support her legislation in parliament unless she changed the text of the agreement, which the EU is demanding before it allows Britain to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)