September 20, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May says October too soon for Brexit deal -BBC political editor

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has indicated that she believes October is too soon to reach agreement on a deal with the European Union on the Irish backstop issue, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Kuenssberg was retweeting and commenting on a tweet from RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly, which quoted sources saying that May had told Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that a deal would not be reached in time for a European Council meeting in October.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

