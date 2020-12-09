Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brexit

Irish PM says Britain, EU are 'on precipice of no-deal'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin speaks to the media as he arrives for the European Union leaders face-to-face summit in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are “on the precipice” of a collapse in trade talks, with chances of a deal around 50%, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told parliament on Wednesday.

“At the moment we are on the precipice of a no-deal,” Martin said. “It remains to be seen how the principals - Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Commission Ursula von der Leyen - can rescue the situation in their talks this evening.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alex Richardson

