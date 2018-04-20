FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain confident of finding way to avoid hard border with EU member Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is confident Britain and the EU can find a solution to avoid any return to a hard border with Ireland after Brexit, her spokesman said on Friday, saying he did not recognise reports that the bloc had rejected her plans.

“We don’t recognise these reports,” he told reporters after a newspaper reported that the European Union had rejected Britain’s proposals to avoid a hard border.

“We are confident that in the coming months, if all sides work together productively, we can achieve a solution to the Ireland/Northern Ireland border that works for everyone involved.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)

