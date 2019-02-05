UK ministers examining secret plan of keeping Irish border open -The Sun

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s department for exiting the European Union has been examining a secret new high-tech plan of keeping the Irish border open with the plan to be ready for a road test in March, the Sun newspaper reported late on Tuesday.

Officials have been working on the plan, which has been drawn up by Japan's Fujitsu and involves a tracking system that monitors vehicles on designated routes, for 10 months, the report bit.ly/2GcoxiX said, citing leaked documents.