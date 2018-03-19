FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 5:13 PM / in 19 hours

Ireland says Northern Ireland border backstop 'legally firm'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s commitment on Monday to a backstop solution to avoid a hard post-Brexit border between northern Ireland and Ireland is legally firm and will apply until something better is agreed, a spokesman for Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

“The backstop is as legally firm as the government said it would be in December,” the spokesman said. “The UK has today publicly accepted the need for such a backstop to be in the text of the (EU) withdrawal agreement.”

“The backstop applies unless and until something better is agreed,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)

