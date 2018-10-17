FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Varadkar says all 27 EU states against hard border in Ireland

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday that he had the support of all remaining 27 European Union states on ensuring a Brexit deal delivers legally-binding guarantees there will be no hard border between Ireland and northern Ireland.

Ahead of a meeting of EU leaders to seek an accord on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc, he said he was open to suggestions that a transition period could be extended more than two years. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

