Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney puts on his face mask after speaking to the media, after a European general affairs ministers council, in Brussels, Belgium September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday that a Brexit deal was “very difficult but very doable” and big progress had to be made in talks this week.

“We are running out of time now,” Coveney told Sky News.