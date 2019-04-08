Bonds News
EU's Barnier hopes UK talks can produce positive Brexit outcome

DUBLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said he hoped cross-party crisis talks in London will produce a positive outcome to allow his team to move “extremely quickly” in agreeing more ambitions terms on a future relationship.

“We all hope that these talks will produce a positive outcome. I’ve said many times before, we can be more, much more ambitious in our future relationship with the UK,” Michel Barnier told a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

“The political declaration provides for a range of outcomes including a customs union. We are ready to make this clearer if it helps and this work can be done extremely quickly.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Graham Fahy; Editing by Alison Williams)

