Financials
June 21, 2018 / 10:38 AM / in 2 hours

EU's Juncker says backing of Irish Brexit position will not change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - The support of European Union members for Ireland’s Brexit position will not change, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday, advising against any temptation to isolate Ireland in a withdrawal deal.

“We wanted to make it clear again and again that Ireland is not alone, we have Ireland backed by 26 members states and by the Commission and that will not change,” Juncker told a news conference following talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin

“I am strongly against any temptation to try to isolate Ireland. Ireland has to be part of the deal.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Padraic Halpin and Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

