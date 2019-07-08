Great reluctance among EU leaders for further Brexit extension - Irish PM

DUBLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - There would be a great deal of reluctance among European Union leaders to grant Britain another extension to negotiations to leave the bloc if a new prime minister sought one, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule it out and from Ireland’s point of view, we would be as facilitative to the UK as is possible but I think a lot of other countries have become very frustrated at these rolling extensions,” Varadkar told reporters.

“So if there was an extension, it would have to be for a particular purpose, not for renegotiations, not for indicative votes (in the British parliament) but in the context perhaps, if there were to be a general election in the UK or something like that but we are getting ahead of ourselves there.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden)