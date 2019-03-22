Ireland: April 12 not final Brexit date even without a deal

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain would not necessarily have to leave the European Union on April 12 even if it had failed to ratify the Brexit deal by then and said it would not hold European Parliament elections, Irish European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said on Friday.

The EU has postponed the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge by two weeks from the current leave date of March 29 to April 12.

Should Britain not be able to ratify the Brexit deal by then, it must tell the EU whether it would organise the European vote on May 23-26, which could pave the way for a longer postponement of Brexit.

But even without a decision to hold the vote, Britain would not be crashing out on April 12, McEntee told Reuters in comments that run against what French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for.

“If there is no indication that they are going to run European elections ... there is no ability to extend further,” she said. “But at the same time, it doesn’t mean that on the 12th of April that is the end date.”

“It means that they have to give a timeline for what it is that they are doing or set out exactly what it is that they have planned. It takes away the possibility of a cliff-edge in 24 hours.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)