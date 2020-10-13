Ireland's Coveney: Brexit deal still possible but time running out

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A deal between the European Union and Britain on their future relationship is still possible before the end of this year but time is running out, Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, said on Tuesday.

“The Brexit journey continues for a little bit longer yet,” Coveney said on the sidelines of an EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.

“All of us need to ensure that we do everything we possibly can to make sure that we make a deal possible in the next few weeks because we are running out of time. And once we get to the end of this month then I think we really are running out of time to ratify any deal that may be struck.” (Reporting by Marine Strauss, writing by John Chalmers, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)