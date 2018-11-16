Irish foreign minister says don't write off Theresa May

DUBLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Friday lent his support to under-fire British Prime Minister Theresa May, describing her as determined and resilient and predicting a leadership challenge could actually strengthen her.

“Far too many people have been writing off Theresa May,” Coveney told Ireland’s RTE radio, saying it was “very questionable” whether a majority in the Conservative Party would actually vote to topple her.

“Often leadership challenges actually strengthen a leader and galvanise people around her,” he added. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)