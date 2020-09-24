Irish foreign minster says EU-UK trade deal breakthrough possible

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney arrives at the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN (Reuters) - There is a window of several weeks for Britain and the European Union to reach a breakthrough in trade talks before Britain’s upper house of parliament considers the contentious Internal Market Bill, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“I believe there is a window for negotiations that I hope the two negotiating teams, in particular the UK, will take in terms of giving the signals that are necessary to move this process into a more intensive phase,” Simon Coveney told parliament. “It is possible to get a deal here.”