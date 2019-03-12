Irish PM: Brexit backstop not undermined by additional assurances

DUBLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Legally binding Brexit assurances Britain won from the European Union do not undermine the backstop or its application in avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

“It does not reopen the withdrawal agreement or undermine the backstop or its application. It says we will work together in good faith in pursuit of a future relationship that ensures the objectives of the protocol, particularly the need to avoid a hard border, are met, “Varadkar said in a statement.

“I hope and trust the withdrawal agreement will now be passed by the House of Commons.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)