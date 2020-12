BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minsiter Micheal Martin said on Saturday that every effort should be made to get a new EU-UK trade deal.

“I welcome the fact that negotiators will resume their discussions on an EU and UK trade deal in Brussels tomorrow. An agreement is in everyone’s best interests. Every effort should be made to reach a deal,” he said on Twitter. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alexander Smith)