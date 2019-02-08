Irish PM says Brexit deal can be done

DUBLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minster Leo Varadkar on Friday said he believes “a deal can be done” to avoid Britain crashing out of the European Union, although it is unclear if it will be reached before the March 29 exit date.

Varadkar was speaking to Irish state broadcaster RTE after a meeting with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, a key ally of British Prime Minister Theresa May and a fierce critic of the current exit deal between Britain and the EU.

He said there was more that unites than divides the DUP and Irish government, and that “often when you share all the major objectives, it is possible to come to a solution”. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Peter Graff)