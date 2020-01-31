Irish PM says EU, Britain not that far away on trade deal

DUBLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are further apart in rhetoric than substance as they begin future trade talks, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said ahead of Britain’s departure from the bloc on Friday.

“I am confident we can get a good deal. The good news is that I don’t think the two parties - the EU on one side and Britain on the other - are all that far apart. Further apart in rhetoric than substance,” Varadkar said in a speech.

“The UK would like to see a trade deal this year and it’s possible. Particularly if the new trade deal is very similar to the current arrangements. It will be difficult though.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)