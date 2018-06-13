FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 1:11 PM / in 2 hours

Irish PM says EU needs decisions from UK, not internal debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The British government needs to move on from internal debates and make choices about what it wants from Brexit and must acknowledge that it cannot have its cake and eat it, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

“I think the UK needs to make decisions and make some choices. They continually seem to have internal debates,” Varadkar told parliament, when asked if he would consider extending the deadline for Brexit tallks.

“While there have been some improvements in recent months it is very often the case that the policy of having your cake and eating it still seems to be at the centre of the asks that they are making of the European Union,” Varakdar said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Catherine Evans

