Business News

Irish PM says EU-UK trade deal can be reached

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin leaves after the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Prime Minister on Wednesday said he believed Britain and the European Union could reach a trade deal in the coming weeks, including on the contentious issue of state-aid rules.

“The Europeans will do a deal, but it has to be a fair deal,” Micheal Martin told parliament.

“...There is a distance to go yet. It really boils down to (the) will ... of the British government as to whether it wants to do a deal or not.”

