Irish PM says UK cannot renegotiate parts of Brexit deal

DUBLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain cannot partially renegotiate the Brexit withdrawal deal which Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with the European Union, though some clarification might be possible, Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

“The withdrawal agreement, including the Irish backstop is the only agreement on the table. It’s not possible to reopen any aspect of that agreement without reopening all aspects,” Varadkar told reporters.

"I have no difficulty with statements that clarify what's in the withdrawal agreement but no statement of clarification can contradict what's in the withdrawal agreement," Varadkar added when asked if Dublin would support a statement from the EU clarifying issues around the so-called Irish backstop.