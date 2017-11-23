FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More work to be done on Irish border in Brexit talks- May's spokesman
November 23, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

More work to be done on Irish border in Brexit talks- May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have made progress on settling the status of the border with EU member Ireland, but there is more work to be done, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

“We have made progress in this area, in terms of the Common Travel Area for instance. There is more work to be done, everybody accepts that, but equally I think everybody is committed to ensuring a frictionless border,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

