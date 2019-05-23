Risk of no-deal Brexit is building - Irish finance minister

DUBLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - The risk that Britain leaves the European Union without an exit deal is increasing, Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

“I still believe it is very much possible for an agreement to be reached ... but we can all see, and we are all aware of, the strain and pressure that is building in the UK on the back of the European Parliament elections,” Donohoe told reporters.

“The risks of a no-deal Brexit scenario facing Ireland later on this year are building,” he added. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)