Jaguar Land Rover to close UK factories for a week over Brexit

GAYDON, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, will close its British factories for a week in November to cope with Brexit, its boss said on Thursday, a plan automakers are adopting to help prepare for any disruption resulting from a no-deal.

Asked whether the firm was thinking about shutting its British factories, which include three car facilities and one engine plant, in the month after Brexit is due to take place on Oct. 31, Chief Executive Ralf Speth said: “We cannot think about it, we just have to do it.”

Asked by reporters at an event to mark the opening of a new advanced product creation centre in Gaydon, central England, he said it would last for a week. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)